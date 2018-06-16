220,000 Shares in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) Acquired by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 220,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.55% of Retrophin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,644,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,788,000 after buying an additional 138,834 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 713,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Retrophin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retrophin by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Retrophin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 327,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter.

RTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Retrophin opened at $28.81 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Retrophin Inc has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $29.77.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 41.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Retrophin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

