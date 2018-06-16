SPINDLE Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $0.00 and $73,330.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar. One SPINDLE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.39 or 0.04066190 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.01382750 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00040066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046644 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00087105 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00041233 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00040795 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021331 BTC.

SPINDLE Token Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

