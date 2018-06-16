Spinnaker Trust Has $488,000 Stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 101.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,249,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,059,000 after buying an additional 15,202,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 114.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,553,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,975,000 after buying an additional 11,520,537 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,448,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,484,000 after buying an additional 57,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 96.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,332,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,260,000 after buying an additional 2,617,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 76.2% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,248,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,634,000 after buying an additional 1,405,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $76.49. 3,351,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,852. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $757,492.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $2,496,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,388 shares of company stock worth $10,472,613. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

