Spinnaker Trust Invests $261,000 in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- (BOND) Stock

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.72. The company had a trading volume of 94,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,096. PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $107.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG-‘s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

