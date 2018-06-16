Spinnaker Trust Purchases Shares of 63,617 DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DWDP. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

In other DowDuPont news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $6,957,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DowDuPont opened at $67.75 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $159.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

