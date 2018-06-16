Spinnaker Trust Has $384,000 Stake in EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in EQT Midstream Partners were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQM. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EQT Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,100,000 after buying an additional 110,271 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in EQT Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,433,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,662,000 after buying an additional 338,115 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in EQT Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,671,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,277,000 after buying an additional 164,303 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EQT Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,643,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,034,000 after buying an additional 81,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EQT Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,034,000 after buying an additional 114,684 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EQM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQT Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on EQT Midstream Partners from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded EQT Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded EQT Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut EQT Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.73.

Shares of EQT Midstream Partners traded down $1.46, reaching $55.67, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 877,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.90. EQT Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. EQT Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 65.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Midstream Partners LP will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,247.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EQT Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

