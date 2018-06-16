Head to Head Comparison: Spire (SR) and Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP)

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE: UGP) and Spire (NYSE:SR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Ultrapar Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Spire pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ultrapar Participacoes pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spire pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ultrapar Participacoes has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ultrapar Participacoes is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ultrapar Participacoes and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapar Participacoes 1.57% 13.70% 4.76% Spire 11.37% 9.99% 3.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultrapar Participacoes and Spire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapar Participacoes $25.07 billion 0.28 $493.07 million $0.91 13.74 Spire $1.74 billion 1.87 $161.60 million $3.56 18.86

Ultrapar Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than Spire. Ultrapar Participacoes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ultrapar Participacoes has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ultrapar Participacoes and Spire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapar Participacoes 1 1 2 0 2.25 Spire 2 4 3 0 2.11

Spire has a consensus target price of $70.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Spire’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire is more favorable than Ultrapar Participacoes.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Spire shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Spire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ultrapar Participacoes beats Spire on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações S.A. engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. Its Fuel Distribution segment distributes and markets gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 8,005 Ipiranga service stations. The company's Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. Its Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The company's Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Maranhão, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo, Sergipe, and Tocantins. Ultrapar Participações S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Spire

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, it engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

