Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spirit Airlines earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 46.5786326674444 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAVE. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. 1,191,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,510. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

