Splunk Inc (SPLK) Director Sells $483,109.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Thomas M. Neustaetter sold 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $483,109.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Splunk opened at $115.86 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.44 and a beta of 1.83. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.58 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Splunk to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Splunk from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Splunk from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

