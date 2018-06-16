Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.86. 3,162,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,766. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.44 and a beta of 1.83. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.58 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 10,424 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $1,017,903.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,134,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $484,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,440,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $17,513,570 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $141,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,454,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,513,000 after purchasing an additional 703,500 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,127,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $71,409,000 after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,205,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $99,850,000 after purchasing an additional 361,491 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.