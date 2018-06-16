Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from FIG Partners

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at FIG Partners in a research report issued on Friday, May 25th. They currently have a $127.00 price target on the software company’s stock. FIG Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPLK. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Splunk to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Splunk from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Splunk to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

Splunk traded down $3.64, hitting $115.86, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -88.44 and a beta of 1.83. Splunk has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.58 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. analysts predict that Splunk will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $484,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,440,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Neustaetter sold 4,070 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $483,109.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $17,513,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 25.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Splunk by 7.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,083 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 110.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

