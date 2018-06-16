Splunk (SPLK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $125.11, but opened at $119.50. Splunk shares last traded at $115.86, with a volume of 3162600 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $484,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,878.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 33,734 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $3,329,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,478,026.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock worth $17,513,570. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Splunk to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

