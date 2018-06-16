Sportech plc (LON:SPO) Insider Buys £103,750 in Stock

Sportech plc (LON:SPO) insider Richard Q. M. Cooper purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £103,750 ($138,130.74).

SPO stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 82 ($1.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,102. Sportech plc has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.75 ($1.45).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sportech in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Sportech Company Profile

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, operates as a pool betting operator and technology supplier in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Racing and Digital, Venues, and The Football Pools. The Racing and Digital division provides pari-mutuel wagering services and systems, principally to the horseracing industry.

