SportsCoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:SPORT)

SportsCoin (CURRENCY:SPORT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One SportsCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SportsCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SportsCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SportsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.46 or 0.03987820 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008742 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001131 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001527 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00050641 BTC.

About SportsCoin

SportsCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2016. SportsCoin’s total supply is 19,800,001 coins. The official website for SportsCoin is www.thesportscoin.com. SportsCoin’s official Twitter account is @thesportscoin.

SportsCoin Coin Trading

SportsCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

