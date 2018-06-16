Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $837-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.29 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.14-0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPWH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse traded up $0.09, hitting $5.50, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 922,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.66. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.80 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $1,953,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,175,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,050 in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

