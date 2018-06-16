Spotify (SPOT) Now Covered by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in a report published on Tuesday, May 29th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPOT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Cascend Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.05.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of Spotify opened at $175.02 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Spotify has a 12 month low of $135.51 and a 12 month high of $180.02.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.