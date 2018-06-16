Sprague Resources (SRLP) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.05

News articles about Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sprague Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.9335296073322 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SRLP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sprague Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of SRLP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 286,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.38. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 22.33%. sell-side analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous dividend of $0.46. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.97%.

In related news, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $37,966.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $37,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

