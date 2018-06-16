Sprague Resources (SRLP) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $22.30

Shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) hit a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 54834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRLP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sprague Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sprague Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $504.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.67. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 230.97%.

In related news, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $37,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 158,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 829,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

