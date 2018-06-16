Sprint (S) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Sprint (NYSE:S) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $5.19.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on S. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Sprint from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Gabelli reissued a hold rating on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sprint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.99.

Shares of Sprint opened at $5.49 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sprint has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Sprint had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sprint’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Sprint will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Saw sold 88,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $574,073.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,149,057 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 566,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 107,853 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,897,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 476,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 729.3% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 107,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 94,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

