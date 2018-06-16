Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. 1,529,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,247. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $217,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 39,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $914,999.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,715.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,280. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 182,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 493,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 62,756 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,043.0% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 38,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

