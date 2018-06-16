Square (SQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Square from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut shares of Square from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Square in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Square from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Square from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.54.

Shares of Square stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Square has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -644.80 and a beta of 4.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Square had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Square will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 5,315 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $324,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $24,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,823,807.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,310,898 shares of company stock valued at $71,200,817. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 1,476.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

