Square (SQ) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Square (NYSE:SQ) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $362-$367 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.92 million.Square also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.42-$0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Square in a report on Friday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Vetr lowered Square from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Buckingham Research lowered Square from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.54.

Shares of Square opened at $64.48 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Square has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of -644.80 and a beta of 4.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.07 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $716,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,283 shares in the company, valued at $28,144,156.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary B. Smith sold 21,383 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $1,158,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,898 shares of company stock valued at $71,200,817. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

