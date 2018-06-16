SRC Energy (SRCI) Receives $12.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KLR Group downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Capital One downgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

Shares of SRC Energy traded down $0.16, hitting $12.46, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 189,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,774. SRC Energy has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.40 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SRC Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,331,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $267,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,695 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SRC Energy by 7,049.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,402,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,855 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SRC Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,460,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SRC Energy by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,387,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SRC Energy by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,831,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,202 shares in the last quarter.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.