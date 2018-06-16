Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a report issued on Thursday, May 31st, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSNC. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

SSNC stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Paul Gerard Igoe sold 112,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $5,395,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $615,861.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17,584.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 122,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 121,863 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,177,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $618,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

