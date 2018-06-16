Critical Review: SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) & Its Competitors

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS: SSEZY) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SSE PLC/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SSE PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. SSE PLC/S pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 70.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SSE PLC/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE PLC/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 SSE PLC/S Competitors 484 2457 2093 60 2.34

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.41%. Given SSE PLC/S’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SSE PLC/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

SSE PLC/S has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE PLC/S’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SSE PLC/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE PLC/S N/A N/A N/A SSE PLC/S Competitors -21.62% 5.22% -0.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SSE PLC/S and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SSE PLC/S $35.96 billion $2.09 billion 11.70 SSE PLC/S Competitors $8.70 billion $501.94 million 12.04

SSE PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. SSE PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of SSE PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SSE PLC/S beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc produces, generates, distributes, and supplies electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. The company generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. Its electricity networks transmit and distribute electricity to approximately 3.7 million businesses, offices, and homes through approximately 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables; and gas networks distribute gas to approximately 5.7 million homes, offices, and businesses through 75,000 kilometers of gas mains. The company also supplies electricity and gas to approximately 9 million households and businesses under the SSE, Scottish Hydro, Southern Electric, SWALEC, Atlantic, and Airtricity brands. In addition, it maintains and replaces street and highway lighting; designs, builds, owns, and operates networks for electricity, gas, water, and heat; and provides network capacity, bandwidth, and data center services. Further, the company offers energy-related products and services, including home services, such as gas boiler covers, central heating and wiring maintenance and installation, telephone line rental, and calls and broadband services; and supplying, installing, maintaining, and reading meters in the household, commercial, industrial, and generation sectors. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

