St Bk Corp/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

St Bk Corp/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

St Bk Corp/SH SH traded up $0.15, hitting $15.00, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877. The company has a market cap of $86.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of -0.31. St Bk Corp/SH SH has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Get St Bk Corp/SH SH alerts:

St Bk Corp/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of St Bk Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

St Bk Corp/SH SH Company Profile

State Bank Corp. operates as the holding company for Mohave State Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as college savings plans.

Receive News & Ratings for St Bk Corp/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Bk Corp/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.