Stamps.com (STMP) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $282.30

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $282.30 and last traded at $281.40, with a volume of 10046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STMP. Maxim Group began coverage on Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Stamps.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 17,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.77, for a total transaction of $4,742,370.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,386 shares in the company, valued at $636,513.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Bradford Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.86, for a total value of $2,608,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,305.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,321 shares of company stock valued at $25,046,248. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,016,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,105,000 after buying an additional 115,609 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 57,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.