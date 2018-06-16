Comparing Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Its Rivals

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS: SCBFF) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Standard Chartered to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A Standard Chartered Competitors -3.63% -27.19% -0.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Standard Chartered and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 0 2 1 0 2.33 Standard Chartered Competitors 1009 4888 4580 237 2.38

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 2.42%. Given Standard Chartered’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Chartered has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Chartered and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $20.68 billion $1.22 billion 20.54 Standard Chartered Competitors $7.12 billion $1.24 billion 17.19

Standard Chartered has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Standard Chartered is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Standard Chartered competitors beat Standard Chartered on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and accounts; personal, instalment, or revolving loans; mortgages; credit cards; life, savings and retirement planning, health and medical, home, motor, and travel insurance products; investment advisory services; retail FX products; mutual funds; and employee banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as transaction banking comprising cash management, trade finance, and securities services; financial market solutions to meet risk management, financing, and investment needs; wealth management; and corporate finance services consisting of project and export, structured trade, leveraged, structured, and principal finance solutions, as well as mergers and acquisitions advisory services. Its business banking products and services also include renminbi services; small and medium enterprises banking services, such as business expansion and protection, and working capital; and Islamic business banking products and services. In addition, the company offers private, online, and mobile banking services. It serves large corporations, financial institutions, governments, high net worth individuals, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. The company operates approximately 1,026 branches and outlets in 63 markets. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

