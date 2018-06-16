Standard Life Aberdeen (SL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $346.00

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 346 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 374.60 ($4.99), with a volume of 3480000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.60 ($4.96).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc, formerly Standard Life plc, is a United Kingdom-based global investment company. The Company operates through four segments, which include Aberdeen Standard Investments, Pensions and Savings, India and China, and Other. The Aberdeen Standard Investments segment provides a range of investment products for individuals and institutional customers through various investment vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.