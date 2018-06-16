Standard Lithium Ltd (SLL) Director Acquires C$13,700.00 in Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (CVE:SLL) Director Robert Mintak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$13,700.00.

Robert Mintak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

On Friday, June 15th, Robert Mintak bought 3,300 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.21 per share, with a total value of C$3,993.00.

CVE:SLL traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.25. The company had a trading volume of 190,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,409. Standard Lithium Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$2.85.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers approximately 155 square kilometers area located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California; and the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.