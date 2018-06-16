Millennium Management LLC Sells 54,332 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,332 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

SMP traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 168,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,783. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.64. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.