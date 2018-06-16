Starbucks (SBUX) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a media sentiment score of -0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the coffee company an impact score of 44.3383876408143 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Vetr upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.39 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.12.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. 12,408,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,671,319. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coffee company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 58.25%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

