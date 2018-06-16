Startcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $387,503.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Startcoin has a total market cap of $387,503.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Startcoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00050809 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001100 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

