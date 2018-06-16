FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of FormFactor worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after buying an additional 54,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 75,717 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 299,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 239,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 859,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

In other news, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $201,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $60,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,922 shares of company stock valued at $367,621. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.