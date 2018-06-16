State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,842 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Todd F. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $200,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $603,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation traded up $0.20, reaching $42.01, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,460. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 368.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

