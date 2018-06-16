Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,614 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 37.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.72. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $166.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.36 million. research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen set a $67.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

