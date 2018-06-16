State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 29,569 Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,469 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 29,569 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,444,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after buying an additional 193,985 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,594,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,640,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,561 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 707,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 194,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SunCoke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

SunCoke Energy opened at $13.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $898.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $350.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

