State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,840 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Viad worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth $3,006,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Viad opened at $55.80 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.48 million. Viad had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. Viad’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

In other Viad news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,419. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.