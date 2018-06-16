State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Media were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media by 429.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Liberty Media in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Liberty Media by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMT Trading LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Media traded up $1.16, reaching $47.53, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 788,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,523. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. Liberty Media Co. has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $47.61.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. analysts expect that Liberty Media Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Media news, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,351.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $315,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSXMA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Liberty Media in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Media to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Media to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Liberty Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

About Liberty Media

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

