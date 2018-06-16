Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Stake Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 171.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.66% of Jernigan Capital worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCAP. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Jernigan Capital by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 569,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 164,616 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in Jernigan Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jernigan Capital by 53.8% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John A. Good bought 2,110 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,406.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Dondero bought 100,000 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCAP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. 241,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,159. Jernigan Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $279.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 118.85%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. equities research analysts expect that Jernigan Capital Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCAP. TheStreet raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $22.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

