Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stake Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rayonier by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Rayonier by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 1,316,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,628,000 after buying an additional 187,483 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rayonier by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,649,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,113,000 after buying an additional 178,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rayonier by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $38.02. 1,240,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.30. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 166.15%.

RYN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Rayonier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2017, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

