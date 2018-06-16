YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Holdings Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in YY were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in YY by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YY by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YY by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YY in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of YY by 33.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. ValuEngine raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Vetr cut YY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.88 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on YY in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on YY from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. YY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

YY traded down $4.01, hitting $114.78, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 2,260,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,662. YY Inc has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The information services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). YY had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $517.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.32 million. equities analysts predict that YY Inc will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the People's Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning.

