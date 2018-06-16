State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $499,000 Stake in New Home Company Inc (NWHM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.22% of New Home worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of New Home by 602.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of New Home by 1,390.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Home by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Home traded down $0.01, hitting $10.20, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 39,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,338. The company has a market cap of $213.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. New Home Company Inc has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Home had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. sell-side analysts predict that New Home Company Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWHM shares. ValuEngine upgraded New Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New Home in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, insider Lp Tcn/Tnhc sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $86,067.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

