State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 5,000 SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 15,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Kevin P. Starr sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.85, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,817 shares in the company, valued at $55,183,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimi Iguchi sold 28,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $4,018,277.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,212.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,288 shares of company stock worth $16,811,692. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $164.94. 592,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,983. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $195.97. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 3.04.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

