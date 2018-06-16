Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.97% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $47,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $49.66.

