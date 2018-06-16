State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of FedEx worth $63,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Stephens set a $306.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $284.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.72.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $31,742,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,864,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,154,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx opened at $264.56 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $203.13 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

