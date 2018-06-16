State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $45.02 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 812,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 218,341 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $45,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,455,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,250,000 after buying an additional 6,322,645 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $610,316,000 after buying an additional 2,018,241 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,676,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,962,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $253,664,000 after buying an additional 1,553,810 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $357,496,000 after buying an additional 1,523,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM traded up $0.40, hitting $59.86, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 13,802,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $37,519.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $497,652.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $33,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $412,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,129 shares of company stock worth $1,605,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

