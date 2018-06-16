State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,641 Shares of TopBuild Corp (BLD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of TopBuild worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Nomura set a $100.00 price objective on TopBuild and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TopBuild to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

BLD stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.58. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.34 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.