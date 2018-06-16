Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 199,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,186 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. 2,377,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,172. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

