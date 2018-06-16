State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in Vereit Inc (VER)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,656 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Vereit worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vereit by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 329,865 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vereit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,426,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 39,846 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Vereit by 996.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,102,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 1,001,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.29. 19,289,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,920,491. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.80 million. Vereit had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 0.94%. Vereit’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vereit from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.4 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

